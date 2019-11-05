 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 5, 2019 


Increasing legal troubles for the president; changes to sexual assault laws in North Carolina; off-year elections; and Order! on the dance floor.

2020Talks - November 5, 2019 


Today is election day, and folks in Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky have legislators and/or governors to elect. Iowa municipal elections are today, too, and came up at this weekend's NAACP economic justice forum.

Daily Newscasts

Conservation Groups Challenge Repeal of Clean Water Act Protections

In October, the Trump administration repealed 2015 regulations that protected streams, wetlands and rivers from polluting chemicals. (Adobe Stock)
In October, the Trump administration repealed 2015 regulations that protected streams, wetlands and rivers from polluting chemicals. (Adobe Stock)
November 5, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. — Conservation groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers over the Trump administration's rollback of Clean Water Act regulations aimed at keeping rivers, lakes and streams pristine.

The lawsuit contends the agencies violated a long-standing law that prohibits them from making changes to basic environmental safeguards without giving the public adequate notice and a chance to comment. Geoff Gisler is a senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, who filed the challenge on behalf of eleven other organizations.

"When a wetland or a stream is protected under the Clean Water Act, what it means is that you can't put a pipe into it and dump pollution into it,” Gisler said. “It means you can't fill it in without a permit - so you can't just go and build a parking lot."

North Carolina is home to 37,000 miles of freshwater streams. Gisler said the lawsuit will be heard in a district court in Charleston, South Carolina, sometime in 2020.

Tim Gestwicki, CEO of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said repealing parts of the Clean Water Act not only puts North Carolinians' drinking water at risk, but also makes homeowners more vulnerable to flooding by eliminating protections on millions of acres of wetlands.

"As North Carolina continues to rebuild from last year's and this year's hurricanes and historic flooding, the rollback repeals are especially egregious,” Gestwicki said. “We need restored wetlands, streams and floodplains - not less protections."

Gisler pointed out that millions of residents living in Southern states who rely on drinking water from downstream sources will feel the effects of the rollback the hardest.

"When those small streams that would have been filtering out pollution are no longer there, then more pollution is going to end up in our big rivers. When those wetlands that would store floodwater are not there, we're going to have worse floods,” Gisler said. “People, while they may not care or may not know about some of the regulatory parts of it, they'll see the effects."

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this week in a case that considers whether the Clean Water Act regulates pollution discharge that "indirectly" enters protected waters. The case involves a coral reef off of the Hawaiian coast.

Disclosure: North Carolina Wildlife Federation contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019