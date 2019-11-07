Appalachian Communities Say Prison Jobs are "Phantom Promise'"

U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy, located in Inez, Ky. (U.S. Department of Justice)

WHITESBURG, Ky. – Many communities in Appalachia are fighting for alternatives to jobs based on the prison industry.



Kentucky currently has 12 state prisons and five federal prisons.



Earlier this year, plans to build a new federal prison on a former coal mine site in Letcher County fell through due to local outcry and a federal lawsuit over its environmental impacts.



Elizabeth Sanders, general manager at community radio station WMMT in Whitesburg, says the region's high concentration of prisons has shaped its culture and economy – so much so that 20 years ago her station began "Calls from Home," a show broadcasting messages from the friends and family members of those incarcerated.



WMMT's signal reaches several prisons in the area.



"So 'Calls from Home' started at WWMT in the late '90s, around 1999,” Sanders relates. “This was around the time that the two state prisons were being constructed in Wise County, Va., which is just over the state line."



According to the Prison Policy Initiative, around 41,000 people in Kentucky currently are behind bars.



Sanders says over the summer, as the community debated whether or not it needed another federal facility, many residents offered up other ideas about how to revitalize the post-coal economy.



"It was amazing to hear all the ideas that people did have, everything from really creative ways to increase tourism efforts to what would it mean to construct a state-of-the-art drug rehab facility that would employ people and treat people," she states.



While supporters of prison jobs continue to tout their economic benefits, Sanders points out the type of prison matters.



"State prisons do employ a lot more folks locally,” she concedes. “I think that's shown over time just factually to be true.



“Federal prisons have a much different work requirement, whether we're talking about you can't be older than a certain age, or the background checks that are necessary, or the fact that many people get transferred in when a new facility is built."



In September, Letcher County received a $3.5 million grant to build a sports resort, including a competitive shooting range. The county also is under consideration for an airport project.



