Now is the Time to Review Medicare Coverage

Premiums for Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans are expected to decrease in 2020. (I Viewfinder/Adobe Stock)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Medicare open-enrollment period is under way, giving people a chance to review their coverage and make changes to be sure they're getting the best plans to fit their needs.



We're already more than halfway through the open-enrollment period that began on Oct. 15. According to Nora Duncan, state director for AARP Connecticut, even if you've been satisfied with the coverage you have, you may find that a different plan would work better for you next year.



"Monthly premiums can change," she said. "Prescription drug coverage can change. Services that are covered under your plan can change."



The open-enrollment period runs through Dec. 7.



Navigating through the different Medicare supplemental and prescription drug plans can be confusing, but Duncan said free assistance is available for Connecticut residents.



"Contact the Choices Counselors that our tax dollars pay for in Connecticut," she said, "and get the advice of someone who is trained in Medicare open enrollment."



Choices Counselors can be reached toll-free at 1-800-994-9422.



Duncan noted that the cost of both Medicare Advantage and "Part D" prescription drug plans are expected to drop in 2020, but price shouldn't be the only consideration.



"Analyze your needs and look beyond just what plan premiums are," she said, "because they are not always the best gauge of what your total out-of-pocket costs are going to be for a year."



More information is online at aarp.org.

Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT