Newscasts

PNS Daily News - November 22, 2019 


President Trump signs a spending bill to avert a government shutdown; it's deadline day for cities to opt out of a federal opioid settlement; and a new report says unsafe toys still are in stores.

2020Talks - November 22, 2019 


Affordable housing legislation was introduced in Congress yesterday, following the first debate questions about housing. Plus, Israeli PM Bibi Netanyahu was indicted for fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, just days after the Trump administration’s policy greenlighting Israeli settlement of the West Bank. And finally, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg continues his slow and steady potential entry into the race.

Calls Mount in Florida to Close Gender Pay Gap

How far have women come in the quest for equality? Calls for an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution were first made by the National Women's Party in 1923. (Pixabay)
November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The gender pay gap in Florida shows women earn 85 cents for every dollar a man makes, and today, several women's groups are joining forces to help change Florida law – and even the U.S. Constitution.

Florida was a battleground state in attempts to ratify the Constitution to enshrine equality under the law for both women and men. But efforts to pass an Equal Rights Amendment in the Florida Legislature have been on perpetual stall.

Florida's National Organization for Women holds a news conference in Orlando today with women legislators and advocates. Kim Porteous, president of Florida NOW, says they're touting bills to be introduced to close the wage gap and ratify the ERA.

"Because this Constitution was not written for women,” says Porteous. “It was written for, frankly, wealthy white men, and we've had to ratify it to make it better. We did it for the abolishment of slavery, with the 13th Amendment."

And Porteous says its important to do it for women, too, despite some critics who claim the issue is moot considering gender discrimination laws.

Porteous says she's hoping lawmakers will hear bills like the Sen. Helen Gordon Davis Fair Pay Protection Act, sponsored by Sen. Linda Stewart – D-Orange County – and Rep. Geraldine Thompson – D-44. It would ban employers from compensating workers based on sex or gender identity.

She'd also like to see Florida tip the scales on the ERA.

"Virginia is lined up to be that 38th state, but we've been fighting hard for it here, too,” says Porteous. “And it's important to just take that stand – for our legislators to say, 'Yes, we believe that women should have constitutional equality.'"

The Amendment was introduced or voted on in every legislative session from 1972 until 1982. It passed the Florida House of Representatives on several occasions, but never in the Senate.

Porteous is calling for the Senate version of the resolution to be placed on the Senate Judiciary Committee's agenda in January.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
