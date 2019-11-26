 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - November 26, 2019 


Judge says former White House Counsel has to testify; storms may hit holiday travel; report finds two million Americans lack clean tap water; a million species at risk of extinction from climate change; and one "little old lady" no one should mess with.

2020Talks - November 26, 2019 


U.S. actions have implications on the word, like President Trump's pardoning of members of the military convicted or accused of war crimes, and Congress's Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

Daily Newscasts

Wisconsin DNR Asks Hunters to Shoot Wild Pigs

Wild pigs have become such a nuisance in Texas that this year, the state passed a new law allowing people to hunt them without a license. (NASA/Wikipedia)
Wild pigs have become such a nuisance in Texas that this year, the state passed a new law allowing people to hunt them without a license. (NASA/Wikipedia)
November 25, 2019

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters are fanning out across Wisconsin for the nine-day firearm deer season, which got underway over the weekend.

As they pursue a successful hunt, state officials want hunters to keep an eye out for an invasive animal. Wild pigs, also known as feral hogs, can spread diseases, as well as damage crops and wildlife as they search for food.

They've caused serious problems in other states, mainly in the southern U.S. Liz Tanner, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources, said while it hasn't been a big problem here, some sightings have been reported this fall.

"Occasionally, we do get feral-pig-type sighting reports, and they typically turn out to be domestic pigs that have escaped confinement,” Tanner said. “And so, we're aware of some domestic pigs that may be on the landscape right now, and we're really hoping that hunters can help us eradicate those pigs."

The Wisconsin DNR considers the hogs unprotected wild animals, with no closed hunting season or harvest limit. Landowners can shoot them without a license, and anyone else can do the same with a small-game license.

A hog is considered wild if it's been on the loose for more than seven days. If it is killed before that window closes, the hunter could be held responsible for the cost of the animal.

Tanner said in 2002, Wisconsin hunters played a large role in containing a feral pig population in Crawford County. She said they hope hunters will answer the call again.

"We're hoping to be able keep the population from establishing,” she said. “That way, we don't have to deal with the kind of issues that other states, like Texas, are apparently dealing with."

In Texas, state officials say the wild pig population is estimated to be between 3 million and 5 million, and has spread to about 90% of the counties in the state.

Mike Moen/Cynthia Howard, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019