 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - November 26, 2019 


Judge says former White House Counsel has to testify; storms may hit holiday travel; report finds two million Americans lack clean tap water; a million species at risk of extinction from climate change; and one "little old lady" no one should mess with.

2020Talks - November 26, 2019 


U.S. actions have implications on the word, like President Trump's pardoning of members of the military convicted or accused of war crimes, and Congress's Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

Daily Newscasts

Rural vs. Urban: Similar Challenges, Unique Strengths

About 20% of Ohioans live in a rural community. A new report says many rural areas haven't yet returned to pre-2008 employment levels. (Mike/Flickr)
About 20% of Ohioans live in a rural community. A new report says many rural areas haven't yet returned to pre-2008 employment levels. (Mike/Flickr)
November 25, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Research has shown that, since the end of the Great Recession, rural areas in Ohio and other states haven't shared in the same economic recovery as metropolitan areas. But a new report suggests rural America has unique assets that shouldn't be overlooked.

Senior Economist at the Center for American Progress Olugbenga Ajilore said rural communities have fallen behind cities in terms of jobs, labor force participation and population. But while these areas share similar challenges, he said they each have unique strengths.

"There's no 'one size fits all' solution for rural America,” Ajilore said. “A lot of it depends on what part of rural America that you're talking about, and focusing on the assets within those communities. How do we take advantage of those assets to really help those communities flourish?"

Ajilore explained some rural areas have natural amenities and landscapes that can be used to create or expand outdoor recreation and tourism opportunities. Increasing demand for specialty and luxury goods gives rural manufacturers a chance to adapt their practices to meet global market needs. And creating local and regional food hubs in rural areas helps farmers find alternative ways to market their products.

About 1 in 5 Ohioans lives in a rural setting. Much like the rest of small-town America, Ajilore said, these Ohio communities are quite diverse. At the same time, he noted, there is also a cohesiveness.

"One of the things I like about Ohio is that, while each part was different, there was still that kind of cohesive 'Ohionesss' about the area,” he said. “But there's things that we can take from different parts of the state, because it's so diverse, and make it a stronger economy and a nicer place to live."

The report said rural communities that have fared better since the end of the recession are more populous than most rural counties, and have seen employment rebound. Ajilore said it's important to share the success stories and consider how they can translate to other rural areas.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019