 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- November 29, 2019 


A surprise Afghanistan trip for President Trump and research says rural Americans are older and sicker than their urban counterparts.

2020Talks - November 29, 2019 


Next week the House Judiciary Committee takes over for the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment process. How might impeachment impact the election?

TN’s New Dementia Advisory Council Wants Input from Residents

Symptoms of Alzheimer's often first appear after age 60, and the risk of developing the disease increases with age. (Adobe Stock)
Symptoms of Alzheimer's often first appear after age 60, and the risk of developing the disease increases with age. (Adobe Stock)
November 29, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Earlier this year, the Tennessee General Assembly unanimously passed legislation creating the first Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Advisory Council, and the council now wants input from residents to help identify what resources are needed most.

Rachel Blackhurst, director of public policy and advocacy for the Tennessee chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, says around a half-million people in the state are either living with Alzheimer's or caring for someone with the disease.

"Do they need more help with direct care services, do they see an issue with long-term care or doctors needing more trainings on how to deal with an Alzheimer's patient?” she raises. “We want to make sure we're getting the input of the people who are dealing with it in the state."

The Alzheimer's Advisory Council was formed as a response to the state's high rates of Alzheimer's and dementia.

Tennessee has the fourth highest death rate from Alzheimer's disease in the nation.

There is currently no known cure for Alzheimer's disease, and Blackhurst points outs the burden is falling heaviest on caregivers.

"There's a lot of data out there that Alzheimer's is one of the most feared diseases, so if you've yet to experience Alzheimer's in a personal way, you know, caring for a family member, what are you worried about when you think about the future?" she states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects that the number of people living with Alzheimer's in the U.S. will triple to nearly 14 million by 2060.

Blackhurst says more states are viewing dementia as a public health issue.

"On a national level, I would say the major trend would be toward working with public health," she states.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, there's been a more than 200% increase in Alzheimer's-related deaths in Tennessee since 2000.

The state's Medicaid program, TennCare, estimates that this year the cost of taking care of people with Alzheimer's was more than $1 billion.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019