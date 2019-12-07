 
A Trump impeachment vote in the House could come before Christmas; students rally for climate action again today; and other-abled workers fuel a vertical farm in Wyoming.

Impeachment is ramping up, and so is Iowa campaigning and Democratic endorsements. 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry endorsed former VP Joe Biden, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, and VoteVets endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Young People in OR, US Strike Again for Climate Action

The Sunrise Movement plans to continue climate strikes through the 2020 election. (Sue/Adobe Stock)
December 6, 2019

EUGENE, Ore. – Less than three months after what may have been the biggest climate strike in history, young people again are taking to the streets today to call for action on climate change.

Organizers estimate at least four million people around the world showed up for the Global Climate Strike on September 20. While today's rallies are expected to be smaller, events are planned in nearly every state.

Siena Polk is a University of Oregon student, and member of Eugene's chapter of the Sunrise Movement, which is organizing protests. She says they're bringing attention to the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in southern Oregon.

"We're focusing on the Jordan Cove pipeline, and why this is not a good option for our state as we pursue a path to better climate policy," says Polk.

Polk says marchers are leaving from three locations and meeting at the Wayne Morse Federal Courthouse for a rally at 1 p.m. There also are marches in Beaverton, Lake Oswego and Portland.

Polk says the climate strike also focuses on positive alternatives for the planet. The Sunrise Movement is primarily fighting for passage of a Green New Deal.

For her and other young people, she sees climate change as a source of anxiety.

"It's something that I find very worrisome," says Polk. “And I think that the Green New Deal gives us a really exciting and viable path forward, because of the emphasis it has on not only climate action, but economic and social justice."

Polk says the Sunrise Movement will continue striking through the 2020 election, with the next big rally planned for Earth Day.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
