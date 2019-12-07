Ohio Pearl Harbor Day Event Honors All Who’ve Sacrificed

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is the only museum in the U.S. honoring veterans from all service branches and eras of conflict. (Antony-22/Creative Commons)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Saturday marks the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and in Ohio, hundreds of people are expected at a special event honoring all Ohioans who have served their country.



Since it opened in late 2018, AARP central Ohio lead volunteer Ernestine Jackson has been spearheading efforts to host a veteran's event at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus. Jackson says it's a way to pay tribute to the sacrifices of servicemen and women throughout history.



"We have this wonderful museum in our backyard and it's something that we should be proud of,” says Jackson. “It's a very interactive museum – people leave having had an experience about the service that individuals provide for our country."



On Pearl Harbor Day, AARP Ohio is hosting a first-of-its kind event at the museum, featuring a special honor ceremony for all veterans in attendance, as well as free parking and admission for anyone who registers in advance.



The event is open to all Ohioans, and at least 700 people are expected. Learn more online at 'aarp.org/oh.'



The National Veterans Memorial and Museum features photos, letters and personal items depicting the stories of veterans and their families. And Jackson notes it's the only museum in the U.S. that includes veterans from all service branches and eras.



"The museum acknowledges all points of service, even peacetime, and AARP does the same thing,” says Jackson. “We respect and honor those who have given that service."



AARP Ohio will also host two presentations with information for family caregivers, as well as fraud protection tips. Jackson explains the organization offers specialized resources for veterans, who face unique challenges as they age.



"AARP is dedicated to fulfilling its mission, but with veterans in mind, and recognizing that all people should be allowed to age gracefully and in place, and at their own pace,” says Jackson.



More than 860,000 veterans live in Ohio, and the majority are age 50-plus. Nationally, about four million veterans are members of AARP.

Disclosure: AARP Ohio contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH