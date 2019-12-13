 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2019 


Brexit wins at the polls in the U.K.; major changes come to New England immigration courts today; and more than a million acres in California have been cleared for oil and gas drilling.

2020Talks - December 13, 2013  


The House passes legislation to reign in drug prices, Sen. Bernie Sanders is on the upswing, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang plays Iowa congressional candidate J.D. Scholten - who's running against long-time incumbent Steve King - in a game of basketball.

Lawsuit Claims UNC-Chapel Hill Violated Clean Air Act

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is being challenged for not making the same shift as many other schools nationwide, from using coal to natural gas for energy. (Adobe Stock)
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is being challenged for not making the same shift as many other schools nationwide, from using coal to natural gas for energy. (Adobe Stock)
December 13, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – A pending lawsuit against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill claims the school is violating the federal Clean Air Act through its use of two coal-burning boilers.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club are plaintiffs in the case.

Perrin de Jong is a staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. He says UNC has a history of Clean Air Act violations.

"They have violated the amount of coal that they're permitted to burn,” says de Jong. “There is two other categories of violations we've identified – one is pollution control requirements; and then, the third category is compliance reporting violations."

The university says it has enough natural gas supply in the winter to stop using coal, but that it would need to install different equipment to eliminate year-round use of its coal-burning boilers.

However, de Jong points out that in 2010, UNC initially committed to stop burning coal.

"There was actually this really big, robust nationwide 'Beyond Coal' campaign that happened at campuses across the country, when UNC's Chancellor committed to stop burning coal,” says de Jong.

de Jong adds he expects the university's lawyers to petition the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

"There could be a trial, there could be quite a bit of courtroom action, and it just depends on how this goes,” says de Jong.

According to 'SourceWatch.org,' there are currently 60 campuses nationwide that continue to rely on coal-fired boilers.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019