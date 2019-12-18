 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 18, 2019 


Majority Leader McConnell rejects a call to subpoena new witnesses for impeachment proceedings; four people in Kentucky die from flu complications. Also on the rundown, an update on the Roadless Rule.

2020Talks - December 18, 2019 


DNC Chair Tom Perez helped Unite Here Local 11 and Sodexo at Loyola Marymount in LA negotiate new contracts ahead of tomorrow night's Democratic debate. Plus, today's the vote in the House on articles of impeachment, and it's also International Migration Day.

KY Health Officials Report First Flu-Related Deaths

More than 647,000 people were hospitalized for flu-related complications in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Adobe Stock)
More than 647,000 people were hospitalized for flu-related complications in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Adobe Stock)
December 18, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Four people in Kentucky have died from the flu, and health officials say this year they expect an increase in flu cases across the Commonwealth. The Kentucky Department for Public Health also reports more than 1,600 laboratory-confirmed flu cases since early August.

Acting state epidemiologist Dr. Doug Thoroughman said he expects this flu season to stretch out, lasting longer than last year's.

"We're definitely seeing an earlier onset, with higher numbers this year than we saw in previous years," he said, "and we've now had two more deaths, so we've got six deaths to date; and our first pediatric death was reported Friday."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, last year the nation experienced the longest flu season on record. In Kentucky, there were 196 flu-related deaths, including two children. So far, Kentucky's flu activity is considered "moderate," according to the CDC's weekly Influenza Surveillance Report.

The flu is an upper respiratory infection caused by a virus that spreads through sneezing and coughing. Thoroughman said many people still underestimate how deadly it can be.

"It's something to be taken seriously, because it kills anywhere between, like, 15,000 and 30,000 people a year in the United States," he said. "Generally, that's really young children or very old folks, people that have more immune-comprised systems."

He said new strains of the flu emerge every year, most originating in Southeast Asia.

"In Asia, there's a lot of mixing between people and pigs and birds," he said, "and so, the strains genetically mutate every year, and we have different types coming out. And they have different characteristics; some are more deadly, some spread easier."

The most effective steps to prevent flu, Thoroughman said, are to wash your hands frequently, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and stay home when you are sick.

The CDC weekly report is online at cdc.gov.


Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019