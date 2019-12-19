 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2019 


President Trump is now the third president in history to be impeached; and black residents are targeted in traffic stops in top Ohio cities.

2020Talks - December 19, 2019 


At tonight's Democratic primary debate at Loyola Marymount in LA, candidates will surely talk about the historic third impeachment of a sitting president.

Spring Spill Raises Concern About ND Rail Terminal's Future

State regulators say 16% of oil produced in North Dakota in October was shipped out by rail. (Roy Luck/Flickr)
State regulators say 16% of oil produced in North Dakota in October was shipped out by rail. (Roy Luck/Flickr)
December 19, 2019

DICKINSON, N.D. -- Even minor changes to oil movement by rail are under scrutiny in North Dakota because of its potential public safety hazard.

This week, the state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) held a public hearing on a proposed change from diesel to crude oil storage and reimplementation of a flare at the Fryburg Rail Terminal in western North Dakota.

The permit application from Tesoro -- now owned by Marathon Petroleum -- was a reminder of a chemical spill at the terminal last spring.

A holding tank released hundreds of gallons of ethyl mercaptan, which has a strong odor and is added to propane to detect gas leaks. It could be smelled 30 miles away in Dickinson.

Linda Weiss, a Dakota Resource Council member who lives near the terminal, says it was a wake-up call.

"We learned things and they learned things," she states. "For one thing, they weren't as prepared as they should have been and the community wasn't notified in a timely manner and there was some panic among people, especially those closer to the site."

Weiss says DEQ was helpful answering the community's questions prior to the public hearing this week.

Marathon Petroleum said at a November town hall in Belfield that it would improve its warning system for spills, noting that communication is difficult in rural areas.

Public comment on the change at the Fryburg terminal runs through Monday.

Recent numbers from the North Dakota Pipeline Authority show about 16% of state oil was shipped out by rail in October. That month, a record 1.5 million barrels per day were produced.

Weiss says there should be more transparency in how oil companies approach public safety.

"You don't want anything awful to happen but you need to know what are we doing," she stresses. "Are we doing best practices and what can the community - what part can we play in helping that?"

The Fryburg terminal is located about 1.5 miles from the boundary of Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Weiss says residents in Billings County also are concerned about a proposed oil refinery near the park.

The North Dakota Supreme Court will decide the fate of key permits for that refinery next year.

Disclosure: Dakota Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019