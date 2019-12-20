 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 20, 2019 


A bipartisan thumbs-up for the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement; plus a blow to the health insurance mandate.

2020Talks - December 20, 2019 


Seven candidates took the stage in LA last night for the sixth Democratic primary debate. Six were white, five were men, and two were non-career politicians. Lots was discussed, including impeachment, climate change, the GDP, and foreign policy.

Report: Local Governments Should Buy More Flood-Prone Land

Minnesota officials say more flood damage is occurring beyond the typical mapped high-risk areas, resulting in more property damage. (ci.austin.mn.gov)
Minnesota officials say more flood damage is occurring beyond the typical mapped high-risk areas, resulting in more property damage. (ci.austin.mn.gov)
December 20, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A new report says local governments in Minnesota and elsewhere should be more proactive in buying up undeveloped flood-prone land. Researchers say that would be more cost effective than spending money on flood recovery.

the study was co-authored by The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. The group's Deputy Director of Agriculture Kris Johnson says while there have been flood mitigation efforts at various levels of government, more needs to be done.

"The way in which we deal with our disasters, all too often, is that we pay for them after the fact," says Johnson. "We fund mostly recovery and sort-of rebuild efforts."

The report says in the U.S. flooding is now the most expensive form of disaster, and these events cost an average of $8 billion a year. Even though it would cost more than $300 billion to buy all the land the report identifies, the authors say it would still save taxpayers more money in the long run.

In addition to protecting homes and businesses, Johnson says preserving these flood-prone areas is vital for natural habitats. He says there can be an ecological benefit to flooding that is surprising to some.

"There are, you know, critical, unique places in between land and water," says Johnson, "where the sort of ebb and flow of water and that dynamic - of flooding happening and then receding - creates unique habitat for all kinds of different species."

The report also says as populations grow, developers and local governments are relying on official flood maps that are often incomplete or out of date - and local development decisions don't always give enough consideration to future flood risks.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, rainfall events of more than three inches have increased 65% since the year 2000.

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019