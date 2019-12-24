 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2019 


Boeing fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg following 737 Max debacle; and an update on juvenile detention.

2020Talks - December 24, 2019 


NOTE: NO 12/25 2020TALKS NEWSCAST. WILL BE BACK 12/26. It's an evergreen on Christmas Eve: there are still different standards based on gender in politics, and at last week's Democratic debate, the women asked for forgiveness while the men gave gifts.

Public Comment Ends Soon for Bold Puget Sound Clean Fuel Standard

Washingtonians at a public meeting on a Puget Sound clean-fuel standard noted the region's leadership tackling climate change. (Washington Environmental Council)
Washingtonians at a public meeting on a Puget Sound clean-fuel standard noted the region's leadership tackling climate change. (Washington Environmental Council)
December 23, 2019

SEATTLE - The Puget Sound region has proposed cutting emissions from its biggest greenhouse gas source - the transportation sector.

Public comment on a new Clean Fuel Standard ends Jan. 6.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency rule aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 26% by 2030 in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

The agency board proposing the rule is made up of elected officials, including regional mayors and council members.

At a public hearing on it in Seattle last week, Rebecca Ponzio, climate and fossil fuel program director for the Washington Environmental Council, said people came out in the rain to support the rule because they want clean air and more fuel options.

"They appreciate this region taking that issue seriously and that this is something that can be done and should be done to make sure that we are tackling the largest source of climate pollution in our region," she stated.

Transportation accounts for more than 40% of the state's emissions.

Last legislative session, lawmakers shot down a similar fuel standard for the state. The oil and petroleum industries say the costs for the new rule will be passed on to Washingtonians at the pump.

Sarah Cornett, climate program and advocacy manager for Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility, says medical groups, including the Washington Medical Association and Washington Academy of Family Physicians, are getting behind the proposal for its health benefits.

"The health care community is becoming increasingly concerned with the health impacts of climate change and calling on policymakers to take strong action, which we know can both reduce harmful air pollution while also limiting our contributions to climate change," she states. "So we see this as a win-win policy."

The technical analysis for the rule found it could result in health care savings of up to $45 million, due to the avoidance of premature deaths from respiratory distress.

Cornett says this could be a conservative estimate, since it only takes into account particulate pollution and not other toxic air pollutants from tailpipes.

Disclosure: Washington Environmental Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environmental Justice, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019