 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 24, 2019 


Boeing fires CEO Dennis Muilenburg following 737 Max debacle; and an update on juvenile detention.

2020Talks - December 24, 2019 


NOTE: NO 12/25 2020TALKS NEWSCAST. WILL BE BACK 12/26. It's an evergreen on Christmas Eve: there are still different standards based on gender in politics, and at last week's Democratic debate, the women asked for forgiveness while the men gave gifts.

North Dakotans Can Prevent Holidays from Ending in Flames

Live Christmas trees that aren't properly watered can go up in flames quickly. (Gorodenkoff/Adobe Stock)
Live Christmas trees that aren't properly watered can go up in flames quickly. (Gorodenkoff/Adobe Stock)
December 23, 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakotans can prevent the holidays from becoming the most dangerous time of the year, fire safety experts say.

Holiday fire fatalities are 70% higher and property loss is 34% greater than the rest of the year, according to the federal U.S. Fire Administration.

Brenden Dockter, a safety consultant for the North Dakota Safety Council, says people should be careful not to overload outlets with Christmas lights.

"Worse yet is if the short happens and the lights are inside a live Christmas tree," he stresses. "If the live Christmas tree isn't watered properly, those things can blow up in flames in a very short amount of time.

"It takes about 90 seconds for the tree to become fully engulfed and the room not to be livable in anymore."

Dockter says one of the main fires that firefighters face is when people forget to turn their lights off and haven't properly watered their trees while they're out of town. He notes that LED lights are safer because they use less power and have better fuses.

Dockter says newer homes have better outlets because of updated house codes. He says it's important to have working smoke detectors as well.

"Almost every death that comes from a house fire gets traced back to the fact that they didn't have a working smoke detector in their house," he points out. "Either they forgot to put batteries in it or it went off while they were cooking and they took it down and forgot to put it back up. Little things along those lines."

Dockter also warns about outside heaters run inside the home, which can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. He says the risk of carbon monoxide is a big, and potentially deadly, issue.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019