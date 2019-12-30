 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2019 


Religious attacks across the nation; and older women plan to vote in force in 2020.

2020Talks - December 30, 2019 


More anti-semitic violence in the New York area over the weekend, during Hanukkah. Also, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lit the menorah on the last night of the holiday with Chabad-Lubavitch in Des Moines.

Trump Order: Communities Must Opt In to Refugee Resettlement

Refugees have resettled in more than 600 counties across the United States. (Adobe Stock)
Refugees have resettled in more than 600 counties across the United States. (Adobe Stock)
December 26, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Now that President Donald Trump's executive order changing the refugee resettlement process has gone into effect, critics say they are less worried about states and communities refusing to accept refugees and more concerned about the administration's overall strategy to curtail legal immigration.

Fred Tsao, senior policy counsel at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, says the order that took effect on Christmas Day requires communities to proactively opt into accepting refugees.

"So, in other words, local communities and states can veto their participation," says Tsao. "It's not so much a matter of concern that local communities will reject refugees coming into the United States. It's more a matter, I think, of local communities not realizing that they have to opt in."

The administration already has instituted additional screenings and cut back on the number of refugees who are resettled each year.

Tsao says resettlement agencies have until next month to submit their applications. Tsao says the order is just another step taken to shrink the ability of people who come into the U.S. legally to make a life for themselves.

"They talk a lot about trying to stop unauthorized immigration, or the phrase they use, 'illegal immigration.' But they're also taking any number of steps and measures to limit legal immigration as well," says Tsao.

He says many people still have misconceptions about who refugees are.

"Refugees go through incredibly rigorous screening," says Tsao. "From the very outset, refugees are people who are fleeing persecution in their home countries."

Since 1975, Illinois has resettled more than 123,000 refugees from more than 60 countries, according to the state Bureau of Refugee and Immigrant Services.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019