Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2019 


Religious attacks across the nation; and older women plan to vote in force in 2020.

2020Talks - December 30, 2019 


More anti-semitic violence in the New York area over the weekend, during Hanukkah. Also, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lit the menorah on the last night of the holiday with Chabad-Lubavitch in Des Moines.

2020 Census Provides Job Opportunities for Texans Age 50-Plus

In 2010, around 25 million people lived in Texas, an increase of more than 4 million since the decade prior, according to U.S. Census data. (Adobe Stock)
December 26, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas -- Nearly 100 days are left before the 2020 Census count begins, and advocates for Texans over age 50 say this massive undertaking is an opportunity for people looking for short-term work.

Tina Tran, state director of AARP Texas, says her organization is helping older residents who want to get involved to become census-takers in their communities.

"The Census is a great opportunity for particularly older workers who are looking for flexible work and short-term work," says Tran. "And the Census is looking at adding about 500,000 temporary workers."

Texas is one of five states in the nation that has chosen not to establish a statewide "Complete Count" committee, tasked with increasing awareness and motivating residents to participate in the 2020 Census.

Without a state count committee, Tran adds it's even more important that schools and local organizations ensure all families are educated about the census.

"It is really important that we get an accurate count, because resources and representation is on the line," says Tran. "Our officials estimate that even a 1% undercount could result in lost millions of dollars for our state."

Tran points out that understanding how the census works can help protect people against potential scams. For instance, she says the Census Bureau doesn't send emails to individuals, and if you receive an email claiming to be from the census, it's a scam.

"Often, scammers will use this as a way to get access to your Social Security number," says Tran. "They also may ask for bank account or credit card numbers. The census will not demand any money or threaten any jail time for not participating."

If you suspect a scam, Tran says contact the Census Bureau and your local police department. You can also call the AARP Fraud Watch Network hotline at 877-908-3360.

Disclosure: AARP Texas contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TX

 
