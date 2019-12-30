 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2019 


Religious attacks across the nation; and older women plan to vote in force in 2020.

2020Talks - December 30, 2019 


More anti-semitic violence in the New York area over the weekend, during Hanukkah. Also, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lit the menorah on the last night of the holiday with Chabad-Lubavitch in Des Moines.

CA Law to Improve Conditions for Farm Animals Takes Effect

Chickens are commonly kept in battery cages about the size of a large microwave that fits six to eight birds. (Colony Cages)
Chickens are commonly kept in battery cages about the size of a large microwave that fits six to eight birds. (Colony Cages)
December 30, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A new California law to improve living conditions for certain farm animals goes into effect Wednesday - and it is expected to have ripple effects on the way animals are treated across the country.

Proposition 12 increases the space a pig must have to 24 square feet by 2022. Josh Balk, vice president for farm animal protection with the Humane Society, says the gestation crates in wide use now are barbaric.

"These are cages barely larger than their own body," says Balk. "They're basically forced to live in a coffin for roughly four years. You know, if this was done to a dog or a cat, we'd be arrested for felony cruelty charges. "

Starting Wednesday, veal calves must be given 43 square feet and hens must be given one square foot of space each. The law mandates a cage-free environment by the end of 2021 - and it affects other states because the measure bans the sale of animal products in California that don't meet these standards.

Amber Canavan, senior campaigner with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, says the new law doesn't go far enough because female chicks can still have their beaks cut off, and male chickens can still be gassed to death.

She recommends that consumers vote with their pocketbooks by going vegan.

"We found that consumers can't trust any label that says 'humane,' 'cage-free,' 'free range,'" says Canavan. "And the safest thing for consumers to do is to avoid products that come from animals entirely."

The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation have filed a legal challenge, saying the law will hurt small family farms that can't afford to convert their facilities. A judge recently dismissed a similar challenge by the North American Meat Institute.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019