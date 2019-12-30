 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2019 


Religious attacks across the nation; and older women plan to vote in force in 2020.

2020Talks - December 30, 2019 


More anti-semitic violence in the New York area over the weekend, during Hanukkah. Also, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lit the menorah on the last night of the holiday with Chabad-Lubavitch in Des Moines.

30,000 Acres in Western NC Protected from Development

Western North Carolina is among the most ecologically rich regions in the world. (Adobe Stock)
December 30, 2019

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - In 2019, more than 30,000 acres in Western North Carolina became protected from development, according to Blue Ridge Forever, a coalition of land-trust organizations across the region.

Elsea Brown is executive director of the coalition. She said advocates mainly work with landowners to place land into what's called conservation easement.

"Without the land changing ownership, the land is protected from development forever," Brown said. "The other way is through just regular fee-simple acquisition; so just buying properties."

She said the Southern Blue Ridge is among the most biodiverse regions in the world, with more than 100,000 species estimated to live in Great Smoky Mountains National Park alone.

Brown said technology is transforming how conservationists do their work.

"The land trusts all use GIS modeling to determine the best areas for conservation based on geography, based on climate resilience, the biological diversity of the area, and then based on proximity to other conserved areas," she said.

Farmland is particularly sought after by developers; its flatness typically makes it cheaper to build on. Brown said farmland is a primary focus for conservationists.

"So it's really important that we work with farmers in particular to protect their land from development, so that we can continue to have local sources of fresh food," she said.

Brown added that both easements and land purchases were made possible largely through public grants and private donations, totaling more than $30 million.

Disclosure: Blue Ridge Forever contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
