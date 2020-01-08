 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 8, 2020 


Iran launches a dozen-plus missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops; plus, a victory for voting rights.

2020Talks - January 8, 2020 


MA Sen. Elizabeth Warren brings out a plan to reform bankruptcy law, recalling a 2005 debate with then-Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware, where half of the U.S. credit market lives.

Groups Protest MD Proposal for New Rush-Hour Toll Lanes

Critics say Maryland's plan to add toll lanes to busy D.C.-area highways will create overpriced tolls that are hardships for everyday commuters. (Wikipedia)
Critics say Maryland's plan to add toll lanes to busy D.C.-area highways will create overpriced tolls that are hardships for everyday commuters. (Wikipedia)
January 8, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A coalition of environmental and other groups greets the first day of Maryland's 2020 General Assembly today with a protest of the state's controversial plan to add toll lanes to busy highways in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan wants to widen and add toll lanes to Interstate 270 and part of the Capital Beltway to relieve some of the worst traffic choke-points in the region. However, Brad German, co-chair of the group Citizens Against Beltway Expansion (CABE), said the project won't relieve the traffic and will make it more expensive to travel on the roads.

"The toll business model is really designed to monetize congestion," he said, "so it doesn't relieve congestion; it requires congestion on the road in order to create demand for paying these high tolls to escape it."

Hogan has touted the $11 billion public-private project as the most economical way to improve roads in the region without having to raise taxes, but German said some folks might end up paying more for costly tolls than they would higher tax rates. So-called "luxury lanes" on I-66 in Northern Virginia can run from almost $50 one way during rush hour, he said, or almost $100 for a round-trip commute.

German said similar public-private highway projects around the country have failed to help with rush-hour traffic.

"The histories of these projects in Texas and North Carolina and other states really do suggest that they don't relieve congestion so much as turn it into a cash cow for the private companies that built and are running these things," he said.

In a 2018 report, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group called Hogan's proposal a "highway boondoggle" that would be one of the biggest and most expensive highway expansion projects in the country. That report is online at filesusr.com.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - MD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020