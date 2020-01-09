MN Government Embraces 'Stat Geek' Movement

Sara Dube of The Pew Charitable Trusts helps lead the Results First Initiative, which helps states such as Minnesota be more effective in funding various programs. (pewtrusts.otg)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Many professional sports teams are taking a more analytical approach to how they manage their organizations.



The same thing is happening in the world of government, including at the Minnesota Capitol.



In 2015, state government leaders signed up for the Results First Initiative, which is spearheaded by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the MacArthur Foundation.



The program helps state and local policymakers use a deeper cost benefit analysis when deciding how to spend taxpayer dollars.



Sara Dube, director of the Results First Initiative for The Pew Charitable Trusts, says among all the states that have signed up so far, Minnesota has been among the most active with this approach.



"They have taken stock of the programs that the state is offering across a variety of social policy areas, assessed the extent of research that's available on the effectiveness of those programs [and] how much those programs are costing the state," she points out.



Minnesota officials say they leaned more on using these evidence-based proposals in the latest budget cycle.



Dube says Minnesota's approach is more effective because both major political parties have backed this style of policy making, taking the partisanship out of it.



So far, 27 states and 10 county governments in the U.S. have taken part in the initiative.



Even though the program demands more evidence and analysis when choosing how to spend government money, Dube says it doesn't necessarily take out the emotional factor when serving residents in need.



"I think those arguments go hand-in-hand, both using government resources most efficiently, and, by using them most efficiently, being able to target those limited resources on programs that are doing the most for the people who need them," she states.



The commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget says in the future, the department hopes to use this approach with state agencies and local partners outside of the biennial budget process.

Disclosure: The Pew Charitable Trusts - Environmental Group contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Environment, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN