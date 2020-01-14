 
MT 2020 Women's March Looks to Capture First March's Energy

Three years after an estimated 4 million people gathered in the streets, the Women's March is taking place again across the country. (Montanasuffragettes/Wikimedia Commons)
January 14, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- The Women's March returns to cities around the globe ahead of the crucial 2020 election. Three years ago, protestors took to the streets in droves the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. An estimated 10,000 people showed up for the Helena march in 2017.

Ronnie Whitaker is one of the organizers of this year's march in Montana's capital. She said it's been a long three years as the country has seemed to drift farther apart. But organizers are hoping to recreate the 2017 march in some ways.

"We just felt like, boy, if we could pull all of the people from across the state together and feel that energy again, that would help carry us through," Whitaker said.

The march is scheduled to begin at noon on January 18 at Memorial Park. The event also is commemorating 100 years since women gained the right to vote. The main Women's March will take place in Washington, D.C.

Whitaker said she believes actor Michelle Williams made an important point in her Golden Globes acceptance speech last week.

"She said when it is the time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest, and that is what we're asking women," Whitaker said. "And we are the largest body of voters, so let's go out and let's vote."

She said while women have made strides in representation since 2017, many issues have stagnated - noting the Violence Against Women Act, for instance, has stalled in the U.S. Senate. The march this year also will focus on the rights of people of color and immigrants.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
