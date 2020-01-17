 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 17, 2020 


Gov't. Accountability Office rules that Trump administration violated federal law on aid to Ukraine; and racial disparities in health care.

2020Talks - January 17, 2020 


Just a couple weeks out from the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, four Senators are being pulled off the campaign trail for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

'Common Sense' Gun Laws at Core of VA Emergency Declaration

Virginia lawmakers are looking to close a loophole that allows people to buy guns privately or at gun shows with no background checks. (Adobe Stock)
Virginia lawmakers are looking to close a loophole that allows people to buy guns privately or at gun shows with no background checks. (Adobe Stock)
January 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency, banning guns on the State Capitol grounds until Tuesday as militia groups from around the country plan to storm Richmond on Monday.

They're protesting gun-control proposals, including more background checks, now in the General Assembly.

Christi West, a member of the group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense also will be at Monday's rally. She says a new survey shows most Virginians are in favor of the proposals, and her group won't be intimidated by a pro-gun show of force.

"They definitely don't represent what the majority of Virginians want, although they are a very vocal minority," says West. "And so, we're not going to stop until we pass our common-sense gun safety reforms."

Two of the bills would add background checks for private and gun-show sales, and limit handgun purchases to one per month, per person.

Groups that support fewer limits on gun sales and ownership say these restrictions also limit their constitutional rights. And tensions are running high, as dozens of counties and towns across the Commonwealth have passed resolutions to become "Second Amendment sanctuary cities" that refuse to enforce any new gun laws.

West says that hasn't dampened her group's support for the bills, including a so-called "red flag" law, which allows judges to order that guns be confiscated when a person is considered an extreme risk.

"About 30% of firearm deaths in the U.S. are actually suicides, they're not homicides," says West. "So, making sure that red flags or extreme-risk protection order laws are on the books is important."

All three gun control bills passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. And in a new Virginia Commonwealth University survey, more than half of Virginians said gun laws in the state should be stricter, and more than 80 percent support background checks and red-flag laws.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020