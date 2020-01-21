 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 21, 2020 


Climate change is on the radar for rural voters in Iowa. Plus, the Senate impeachment rules.

2020Talks - January 21, 2020 


Candidates attended the Iowa Brown & Black Forum in Des Moines, and answered tough questions about their records on race. It was MLK Day, and earlier many were in South Carolina marching together to the State Capitol.

WA Bill Would Extend Health Coverage to One Year After Birth

About 5,000 Washington women a year lose health coverage within three months of having a child. (mbennett/Adobe Stock)
About 5,000 Washington women a year lose health coverage within three months of having a child. (mbennett/Adobe Stock)
January 20, 2020

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Legislation in Olympia would provide longer health care coverage for women after pregnancy.

Senate Bill 6128, scheduled for a hearing Monday, would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year after a woman gives birth.

For many low-income women, coverage currently ends after about 60 days.

Sam Hatzenbeler, a health policy associate with the Economic Opportunity Institute, says about 5,000 Washington women per year lose coverage within three months of having a child.

"You may have just had major surgery -- a C-section," she points out. "You're trying to manage your stress, feed your baby and, if you're lucky, take a shower once a week.

"So losing your health insurance is the opposite of what you need. But it's more than just being terribly inconvenienced -- it's an issue of life and death."

There are more than 700 pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. each year, with a third happening postpartum. Hatzenbeler notes these tragedies hit communities of color hardest.

American Indian and Alaska Native women in Washington are six to seven times more likely to die than white women. At least nine states, including California, are considering extending postpartum coverage this year as well.

Dr. Laura Sienas, a maternal fetal medicine physician, says the time after birth is a period of vulnerability for women.

She says many women get access to health coverage for the first time during pregnancy and discover chronic medical conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

Once the newborn arrives, women can have complications from delivery, such as heart disease or mental health disorders such as postpartum depression and substance use disorder.

"It's really important to remember that we don't want to leave these women hanging after 60 days," she stresses. "It's a stressful time with a new baby and to be able to give them access to care and those resources that they need would be something really important."

Sienas notes the United States is the only industrialized country where maternal mortality is on the rise.

More than 30 organizations are supporting the bill, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Indian Health Commission and Washington State Medical Association.

Disclosure: Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020