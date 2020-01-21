Tallahassee Women's March, Rally Call for Action

The first Women's March in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies in cities across the country on the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. (Trimmel Gomes)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Roughly 100 people with colorful signs rallied on the steps of Florida's historic Capitol on Saturday to celebrate the anniversary of the first Women's March on D.C.



The march debuted in January 2017 across the nation, the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. On its fourth anniversary, the crowds were smaller, but the issues remained the same.



Lauren Brenzel, statewide organizing director with the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC, helped organize the Tallahassee march with partners around the city. She said she thinks the marches are still making an impact by inspiring voters.



"What's very important for us is to move into action, right? And to do things like, if we want to see change and we want to see candidates elected who represent our values, to knock on doors and to talk to our friends and family, and to encourage people who maybe are unsure about voting to get out there and vote this year," Brenzel said. "And that's where we're going to see the real change happen."



Brenzel and others are calling for progress on pay equity for women, climate change, reproductive rights and immigration. Most of these issues have been targeted by Florida leaders going into this second week of the 2020 legislative session.



Jack Porter, a candidate for Tallahassee City Commission, said she thinks the marches are making an impact and will send a strong message.



"We're not done fighting, the fight has only begun," Porter said. "We want to take back the White House, we want to take back the Statehouse and we want to take back our neighborhoods. We're not going to let anyone bully us, control our bodies or make decisions for us without our input."



Among several hot-button issues, during his State of the State address last Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a new law requiring girls to get parent permission before having an abortion.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL