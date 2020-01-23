AARP Idaho Legislative Day Chance to Demystify Lawmaking Process

Legislative days give groups a chance to peek behind the curtain of the lawmaking process. (AARP Idaho)

BOISE, Idaho -- AARP Idaho is holding its day at the Capitol in early February.



Along with advocating for members' interests, the organization for older Idahoans uses the day as other groups do -- to demystify the legislative process.



Francoise Cleveland, director of advocacy for AARP Idaho, says people come back every year to meet with lawmakers.



"I think the legislative process is a mystery to a lot of people, so they use this day as a way to learn more about the way the Legislature works, more about the operations of the Capitol and how they can actually access their legislator to talk to them about important issues to them," she states.



The AARP Idaho Day at the Legislature is Feb. 3 and folks can register to take part at the AARP website.



Cleveland says the group's priorities this year include retirement savings, broadband Internet access and electronic health services or telehealth.



Cleveland encourages Idahoans to get to know their legislators. She says lawmakers rely on their constituents to make informed decisions.



"If they're not hearing from their constituents, they're kind of winging it," she points out. "We have a citizen legislature. They're not experts in these issues so they rely on others to really inform them of the different sides of any topic that they have before them."



The state session is scheduled to run through the end of March.

Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID