 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 23, 2020 


LGBTQ groups launch a million-dollar campaign to participate in the 2020 census; and biodiversity at risk in North Carolina.

2020Talks - January 23, 2020 


Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former VP Joe Biden butt heads at opposing ends of the Democratic spectrum. And Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is suing former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

AARP Idaho Legislative Day Chance to Demystify Lawmaking Process

Legislative days give groups a chance to peek behind the curtain of the lawmaking process. (AARP Idaho)
Legislative days give groups a chance to peek behind the curtain of the lawmaking process. (AARP Idaho)
January 23, 2020

BOISE, Idaho -- AARP Idaho is holding its day at the Capitol in early February.

Along with advocating for members' interests, the organization for older Idahoans uses the day as other groups do -- to demystify the legislative process.

Francoise Cleveland, director of advocacy for AARP Idaho, says people come back every year to meet with lawmakers.

"I think the legislative process is a mystery to a lot of people, so they use this day as a way to learn more about the way the Legislature works, more about the operations of the Capitol and how they can actually access their legislator to talk to them about important issues to them," she states.

The AARP Idaho Day at the Legislature is Feb. 3 and folks can register to take part at the AARP website.

Cleveland says the group's priorities this year include retirement savings, broadband Internet access and electronic health services or telehealth.

Cleveland encourages Idahoans to get to know their legislators. She says lawmakers rely on their constituents to make informed decisions.

"If they're not hearing from their constituents, they're kind of winging it," she points out. "We have a citizen legislature. They're not experts in these issues so they rely on others to really inform them of the different sides of any topic that they have before them."

The state session is scheduled to run through the end of March.

Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020