Tom Steyer Headlines Weekend Progressive Summit in Las Vegas

Tom Steyer brings his Democratic presidential campaign to Nevada this weekend, as a keynote speaker for the Progressive Summit in North Las Vegas. (Next Gen Climate)

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will headline the 6th Annual Progressive Summit this weekend in North Las Vegas. Hundreds of attendees will also hear from surrogates for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.



Erika Castro is organizing manager with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, helping to organize the event along with the group Battle Born Progress. Castro says the workshops will help people get ready for the Nevada caucuses, which start in only four weeks.



"The biggest thing is making sure that people are prepared to caucus, which is coming up," says Castro. "They've made it a little bit easier here in the state of Nevada for people to be able to caucus early."



Attendees at this weekend's event will delve into a range of issues that resonate in Nevada, including immigration, gun violence prevention, funding to clean up mining pollution, voting rights, climate change and the cost of health care.



Castro says the public is welcome. The summit runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday at the College of Southern Nevada Cheyenne Campus in North Las Vegas.



Castro's best advice for the presidential candidates? Don't take any group's vote for granted.



"I think it's really important that the candidates know that we can't talk to Latinos just about immigration," says Castro. "Latinos care about a lot of different issues - specifically around education, job security, health care, stuff like that. "



Gov. Steve Sisolak and Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee will also speak, as will more than a dozen members of the Nevada Legislature.

Disclosure: Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV