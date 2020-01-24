 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 24, 2020 


The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues; and KY lawmakers press ahead on requiring photo IDs for voters.

2020Talks - January 24, 2020 


Businessman Tom Steyer and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the two billionaires in the Democratic primary, have spent far more than the rest of the Democratic hopefuls combined. But Steyer also uses grassroots tactics. What do other candidates and voters think about the influence of money in elections?

Voter Photo-ID Bill Clears KY Senate, Heads to House

Of the more than 3 million registered voters in Kentucky, 42% cast their ballots to elect Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2019. (Adobe Stock)
Of the more than 3 million registered voters in Kentucky, 42% cast their ballots to elect Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in 2019. (Adobe Stock)
January 24, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would require voters to present photo identification at the polls.

Senate Bill 2, sponsored by Republican Representatives Robby Mills of Henderson and Damon Thayer of Georgetown, now heads to the House for consideration.

Kentucky already has a law on books that requires an ID to vote, but it doesn't specify photo ID. And in many rural counties, a voter doesn't have to show any form of ID if the poll worker already knows them.

Corey Shapiro, legal director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says it appears the bill is being fast-tracked.

"This legislation does not need to be rushed through," says Shapiro. "Currently, if passed, (it) would be implemented for the November 2020 election, which is an extremely important election. We have a presidential election; we have a senatorial election."

He adds the law would not be in effect for the state's primary election in May.

Sponsoring legislators says the bill is needed to ensure that people properly identify themselves at the polls and to prevent voter fraud. Critics of the bill point to research that in-person voter fraud is extremely rare.

Tanya Fogle, community organizer and democracy fellow with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, believes the legislation will be another obstacle to getting people out to vote, particularly among communities that might not have or need photo IDs.

"People of color, people who are living in poverty, poor people, the working-class poor - it is a big barrier," says Fogle.

In an amended version of the bill, an expired photo ID would be acceptable.

According to data from the Secretary of State's Office, Kentucky's gubernatorial election last fall had the highest voter turnout since the mid-1990s.


Disclosure: Kentuckians for the Commonwealth contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Civic Engagement, Energy Policy, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020