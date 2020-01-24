 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 24, 2020 


The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues; and KY lawmakers press ahead on requiring photo IDs for voters.

2020Talks - January 24, 2020 


Businessman Tom Steyer and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the two billionaires in the Democratic primary, have spent far more than the rest of the Democratic hopefuls combined. But Steyer also uses grassroots tactics. What do other candidates and voters think about the influence of money in elections?

Bill Aims to End ‘Cash Crunch’ of VA Rental Security Deposits

More than $45 billion is locked up in security deposits in the U.S. rather than circulating in the economy, according to Virginia Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax. (Adobe Stock)
More than $45 billion is locked up in security deposits in the U.S. rather than circulating in the economy, according to Virginia Del. Mark Keam of Fairfax. (Adobe Stock)
January 24, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. - With the skyrocketing cost of housing, a Virginia lawmaker has proposed an alternative to the traditional apartment security deposit.

House Bill 1333 aims to let landlords accept security deposit insurance instead of what can amount to thousands of dollars for first and last month's rent. Del. Mark Keam - D-Fairfax, who introduced the bill last week, says his plan solves two problems: providing landlords with security for damages, and giving renters a much less expensive way to move in.

"The most important problem that we're facing is the lack of affordable housing," says Keam. "And the cash crunch of coming up with two months' worth of security deposit is a barrier to many people who would like to move out on their own."

He notes that insurance premiums would most likely be less than $13 a month on a $2000/month apartment. Landlords in New York have welcomed damage insurance provided by start-up firm Rhino, and other companies offer similar products.

Keam's proposal is based on a cutting-edge ordinance passed in Cincinnati this month. It's the first in the nation to give renters the option of paying security deposits in six monthly installments, or getting damage insurance.

Keam says more than $45 billion is tied up in security deposits in the U.S., money that could be in renters' savings accounts. As rents rise across the country, he predicts these alternatives to big security deposits will gain wider attention.

"If we can pass this bill, it's another way of showing that policymakers in Virginia, and the businesses and government, both want to work together to help consumers in an innovative way," says Keam.

A report last summer found the number of Virginians who spend more than 30% of their income on housing is growing, and median rent in the Commonwealth has risen three times as fast as household incomes from 2014 to 2018.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020