 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2020 


Sen. Joe Manchin asks lawmakers to consider censure of Trump. And an update on medical advice on your smartphone.

2020Talks - February 4, 2020 


The Iowa caucuses were last night. But we don't know the results from the Democrats until later today. President Trump was declared the winner of the Iowa Republican Caucuses over his two primary challengers.

Educators Call for Action to Reduce PA Teacher Shortage

Only 4% of Pennsylvania educators are people of color, compared with 29% of students. (Adobe Stock)
Only 4% of Pennsylvania educators are people of color, compared with 29% of students. (Adobe Stock)
February 3, 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Reducing student loan debt, hiring more teachers of color and increasing school support staff are top priorities for educators this year.

The Keystone State has a growing teacher shortage. Since 2012 the number of Level I instructional certificates issued in Pennsylvania has dropped by 74%.

According to Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), the combination of low starting pay and an average of $37,000 student loan debt, the second highest in the nation, makes teaching a really tough career choice for new graduates. He's urging policymakers to create a student loan forgiveness program for educators.

"They're struggling," he states. "They're getting another job, another two jobs. And that affects what's going on in the classroom when our great teachers cannot give all their focus to their main job."

Askey adds the state also has a critical shortage of school nurses, counselors and teaching assistants, and a disproportionately low ratio of educators who are people of color.

Askey points out that, even though 29% of students in Pennsylvania are people of color, only 4% of educators are, one of the lowest rates in the country.

"That's not fair," he stresses. "It's not giving our kids the best opportunities, and all the research shows that our young people do better when they have a diverse staff that's teaching them."

PSEA wants to make finding creative ways to attract people of color to education professions a priority.

Askey notes that the teacher shortage also has increased the need for teaching assistants. And while school safety and student wellness are priorities, there is an ongoing shortage of school nurses and counselors.

"Right now, we have one school nurse for every 1,500 students," he states. "I can't imagine serving 1,500 students as a nurse. And there's no requirement for counselors, psychologists or social workers."

PSEA also is calling for an increase in minimum educator salary from $18, 500 to $45,000 a year. The minimum salary hasn't been increased since 1988.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020