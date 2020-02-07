Sanders Declares Victory; Criticizes IA Caucuses Amid Fallout

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has declared himself the winner of the Iowa caucuses by a margin of 6,000 votes. (Adobe Stock)

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Confusion has continued to reign over the lack of final results from Monday's presidential caucuses in Iowa. However, that didn't stop Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from declaring victory.



Speaking from New Hampshire yesterday, Sanders said he was done waiting for an announcement that had yet to come, three days after the Iowa event. He said the latest results showed he won by 6,000 votes.



"From where I come from and where everybody else comes from, the person who gets the most votes wins," said Sanders. "We got the most votes."



Sanders was locked in a tight lead with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also has declared victory. Sanders' declaration came on the same day National Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez called for a "re-canvass" of the Iowa caucus results.



State party leaders have said they will do so if a candidate requests it.



Sanders also criticized the Iowa Democratic Party over the long delay in getting results finalized - and the lack of momentum for the contenders as a result.



"That screwup has been extremely unfair to the people of Iowa," said Sanders. "It has been unfair to the candidates - all of the candidates - and all of their supporters."



Sanders called the process "complicated" and voiced frustration over the party using what he called "untested technology." Democratic Party officials in Iowa have apologized over the botched process, citing a coding error for a new app that the party was using this year.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA