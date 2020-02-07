AARP Poll: 80% NH Women Over 50 Expect to Vote in Primary

In a new poll sponsored by AARP, most of the women over age 50 surveyed in the Granite State in December said they intend to vote in the New Hampshire primary. (AARP New Hampshire)

CONCORD, N.H. - According to a new Harris poll, eight in ten women over age 50 in New Hampshire say they expect to vote in the state's primary on Tuesday.



The high potential turnout includes women who identify themselves as Independents, a category that makes up more than 40% of New Hampshire voters.



Pamela Dube, associate state director of communications with AARP New Hampshire - the group that sponsored the poll - says this 80% finding only begins to demonstrate older women's desire to participate in the primary.



"Nine in ten women - about 93% of voters age 50 and older - say they will probably vote in the state's primary, and 80% who say they will definitely vote in the primary," says Dube.



According to census data, older New Hampshire voters voted at similar, but lower levels in the 2016 presidential election. Still, their voting rates were higher than any other age group.



More than 750 New Hampshire women participated in the new Harris poll, which was conducted throughout the month of December.



The survey found an overall dissatisfaction with national leaders, with stronger support for state and local leaders. It also asked participants about which issues are the most important to them this election season.



Dube says one concern in particular is top-of-mind.



"By far, the biggest issue for women voters in the Granite State who are 50-plus is health care," says Dube.



She adds they voiced frustration about the high cost of prescription drugs and medical care, and many said these rising expenses have prompted them to worry about their retirement finances.



Other big priorities the survey revealed for New Hampshire women include addressing the opioid epidemic and college affordability.





Disclosure: AARP New Hampshire contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH