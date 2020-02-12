 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 12, 2020 


A big night for Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar in New Hampshire; and Virginia poised to repeal the state's voter photo ID law.

2020Talks - February 12, 2020 


Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary, with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg just points behind. Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was a strong third, getting more votes than former VP Joe Biden and Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren combined.

CA Voting Changes, Census Topics of Phone-In "Town Hall"

The 2020 census begins April 1. (Census 2020)
The 2020 census begins April 1. (Census 2020)
February 12, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Anyone can talk to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Thursday by calling into a "tele-town hall" meeting on two topics: the upcoming census and the Voter's Choice Act and its effects on the primary election.

AARP California is hosting the call-in event, which starts at 7 p.m. The outreach is partly to encourage everyone to fill out their 2020 census forms in April. Padilla said it's hard to get a complete count, especially of young people, low-income families and seniors.

"So, if there's an undercount of the California population," he said, "then we lose out on federal funds that we deserve -- and not for one year, but for 10 years."

The census data is used to set federal funding for housing, health care, public safety, education, transportation, employment and more. It also will determine whether California gets to keep all 53 of its current seats in Congress.

Anyone can register to join Thursday's tele-town hall online at access.live/AARPCensusVotersChoice. A recording of the call also will be posted afterward.

For the March 3 primary election, 15 counties have adopted the changes recommended by the Voter's Choice Act. Padilla said this will give people more choice on when and where to vote by replacing neighborhood polling places with strategically located voting centers.

"So, if you vote by mail, nothing changes," he said. "But if you vote in person, you can now choose where in the county to go -- whether it's close to home, close to work, close to the movie theater or the shopping mall. And you can choose when to go over the course of 11 days, up to and including Election Day."

Five counties adopted these changes in 2018: Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento and San Mateo. Ten more counties will implement the Voter's Choice Act this year for the first time: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Orange, Santa Clara and Tuolumne. In all other counties, the voting process remains unchanged.

The Tele-Town Hall will be online at vekeo.com.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020