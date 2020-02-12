Communities Seek AARP Grants for Small, but Important, Projects

In 2019, Kaniksu Land Trust was awarded a grant to build a more accessible hiking trail. (AARP Idaho)

BOISE, Idaho -- Even small projects can create big changes for communities. That's the idea behind AARP's Community Challenge grant program, which selects projects that can be completed in a few months and make cities and towns more livable for people of all ages.



This is the organization's fourth year hosting the program. Francoise Cleveland, director of advocacy with AARP Idaho, said they want to find creative ideas that can be showcased to other communities.



"This is a project that has innovation, that has creativity, that makes people think differently about their community and really invokes that imagination - to make things different, and make that community so that it's great for people of all ages to stay in place," Cleveland said.



The program prioritizes ideas that create vibrant public spaces, transportation and mobility options and support a range of housing choices. AARP also is looking for proposals that bring residents together for a greater sense of inclusion in the community.



In 2019, four Idaho projects were awarded more than $23,000 in grants. Cleveland said the Kaniksu Land Trust project created a trail accessible to people with disabilities or mobility issues.



"If you are not mobile, the access is limited," she said. "So, the grant up in the Sandpoint area was allowing those individuals to be able to get out to the outdoors."



The application deadline is April 1. Projects chosen for the grant funding must be completed by November 9.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID