Nevada's Early Caucus Participation Starts Tomorrow

Nevada has been known for fairly low turnout in presidential races, but its numbers of voters dramatically increased in 2016. (ParentRap/Pixabay)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Early voting in the Nevada Democratic presidential caucus starts tomorrow, but there's still uncertainty about how successfully votes will be tallied when the actual caucus occurs on February 22.



That's because Nevada was planning to use the same mobile app that caused chaos in the Iowa caucuses earlier this month. After that, Nevada Democrats abandoned the app and have announced they'll use scan-able paper ballots for early voting.



University of Nevada, Las Vegas Political Science Professor David Fott says calculating results may be easier if voters embrace early voting.



"The advantage to that is that, unless the lines are really long, there's less of a time commitment than going to the actual caucus on the 22nd," says Fott.



Voting locations are available in every Nevada county starting tomorrow. Nevadans also will have the opportunity to register to vote as Democrats during the early-voting period on Caucus Day, February 22.



Nevada became the first caucus in the West to take place prior to Super Tuesday just 12 years ago. Fott says the country as whole has more experience running primaries than caucuses, and he expects a push to move in that direction.



"But I think you'll see some sort of movement, after the fiasco in Iowa, to do something about that," says Fott. "And that may well carry over into Nevada, and it seems to me that the advantage of primaries outweigh those of caucuses."



A caucus is run by volunteers within a political party, while primaries are managed by state government officials.



A poll by the Review-Journal of nonpartisan Nevada voters this month showed President Donald Trump trailing in hypothetical match-ups with top Democratic rivals.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NV