 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 20, 2020 


Six Democratic presidential contenders face off in Nevada; and ballot security issues in play.

2020Talks - February 19, 2020 


Tonight's the Las Vegas debate, ahead of this weekend's Nevada caucuses. Some candidates are trying to regain the spotlight and others are trying to keep momentum.

Security Officers Bargaining for New Contract

Trained security guards protect hundreds of landmarks, colleges, public and private buildings throughout New York City. (Kadmy)
Trained security guards protect hundreds of landmarks, colleges, public and private buildings throughout New York City. (Kadmy)
February 20, 2020

NEW YORK -- The workers who provide security at public and private buildings throughout New York City are looking for improved wages, benefits and working conditions.

Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ began negotiations Wednesday to renew contracts with building owners and security contractors.

The contracts will cover some 14,000 workers at colleges, government buildings, museums, libraries, stadiums and landmarks around the five boroughs.

According to the union's vice president, Denis Johnston, although New York is one of the most expensive cities in the country, the average union security officer currently makes only about $37,000 a year.

"As housing costs go up in neighborhoods where our members live, it's becoming harder and harder for members to survive, so we need solid wage increases that can help people keep up with that rising cost of living," he states.

On Wednesday, the union presented its wage and benefits proposals to building owners and is opening negotiations with contractors Thursday. The current contract expires on April 30.

Johnston says union security guards are trained professionals who perform many first-responder functions.

"Our members are responsible for building evacuations and fire and life safety, they're trained in CPR and there are so many things that our members do each and every day that help keep the tenants and the visitors in their buildings safe and secure," he points out.

Johnston adds that standards for security officers in the city have been raised significantly in the 20 years since 9/11.

He also notes that wages and benefits for New York City's security officers have improved as the standards have been raised and the union has grown.

"This was predominantly a poverty-wage industry where workers were making minimum wage with no meaningful benefits whatsoever," he states. "Originally, we had 1,000 officers in the union and now we're 14,000 strong."

The union and employers will return to the bargaining table on March 9.

Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020