WA Saves Week: Putting Away Money Early

In 2018, there was more than $45 million in credit-union savings accounts for 151,000 children in Washington state. (Northwest Credit Union Association)

LONGVIEW, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee has declared this week Washington Saves Week, and some credit unions are celebrating by promoting young people to save.



Heather Snyder, marketing manager of Fibre Federal Credit Union, says the total balance in children's savings accounts currently tops $10 million among union's 8,500 youth members.



The credit union gets children started early with high interest accounts and incentives to save up to age 11. Snyder says youths then graduate to a student savings account, and financial literacy becomes key.



"We like to get them started with adult spending habits and savings habits, get them a credit card when they're 16, and get them used to using it and using it responsibly, get the free checking account and debit card with online banking," she states.



In 2018, there was more than $45 million in credit union savings accounts for 151,000 children in Washington state, according to the Northwest Credit Union Association.



Snyder says putting away money is a win for Washingtonians and financial institutions.



"We really think it's important for our communities to be savvy consumers -- make good financial choices -- because when our community is spending and saving responsibly, then our credit union benefits and our community benefits and our members benefit," she states.



The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions offers some savings tips to adults this week, including tracking your expenses, automating your savings and seeking help if you're drowning in debt.



The agency's Saves Week goal for Thursday is putting away money for retirement.