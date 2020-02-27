 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 27, 2020 


Trump puts Pence in charge of coronavirus response; and lingering concerns about U.S. Census participation.

2020Talks - February 27, 2020 


House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn endorsed former VP Joe Biden, ahead of South Carolina's primaries. Super Tuesday states, including North Carolina, are also voting soon, but campaigning there is different.

Report Offers Blueprint for MT's Clean Transportation Future

Finding a charging station can induce anxiety for electric-vehicle owners, but six stations are located in and around Yellowstone National Park. (Herbert/National Parks Service)
Finding a charging station can induce anxiety for electric-vehicle owners, but six stations are located in and around Yellowstone National Park. (Herbert/National Parks Service)
February 27, 2020

HELENA, Mont. -- Montanans will have to change how they get around in order to cut their carbon footprint, and a new report offers a road map on how to get there.

Among the recommendations in "Destination: Zero Carbon" is phasing out fossil fuel powered car sales by 2035.

Skye Borden, state director of the Environment Montana Research and Policy Center, says range anxiety is a barrier to electric vehicle sales.

She notes about eight EV brands have single charges ranges of 200 miles or more, and even in Big Sky Country, most Montanans' car trips can be done without charging away from home.

"But it does impact the psychology of EV drivers, and as we know, psychology impacts consumer choices," she states.

Borden says large Mountain West states need to invest more in infrastructure for charging stations.

By 2030, the report suggests states electrify school and transit buses and double the number of people who walk, bike or use public transit through infrastructure improvements.

Borden says one source of funding for these projects could be states' settlement with Volkswagen, after the car company was found cheating on emissions tests.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will have $12.6 million to spend over the next decade.

Borden maintains the country has the tools to accomplish the ambitious goals in this report.

"Things that seemed completely impossible just 10 years ago now seem totally reasonable and are doable because of the technological advances that we've made and because of the changes in human sentiment and political will," she points out.

The transportation sector is the second largest source of greenhouse gas pollution in Montana, and the largest nationwide.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020