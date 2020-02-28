 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 28 2020 


Coronavirus updates from coast to coast; and safety-net programs face deep cuts by Trump administration.

2020Talks - February 28, 2020 


Tomorrow are the South Carolina primaries, and former VP Joe Biden leads in the poll, followed by winner of the first three contests, Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer. Some Republican South Carolinians may vote for Sanders because they want closed primaries.

Educators Praise Decision to Audit Online College

The state has ordered a $375,000 audit of Calbright College. (Calbright)
The state has ordered a $375,000 audit of Calbright College. (Calbright)
February 28, 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Education groups are praising a unanimous decision by a legislative committee Wednesday to audit the state's first online community college, called Calbright College.

Lawmakers expressed concern about transparency and duplication of current offerings. Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, says the $140 million invested in Calbright would have been better spent bolstering online programs at existing community colleges.

"Could have done it cheaper, could have done it with the expertise of the faculty that are already employed by our community colleges," says Freitas.

Calbright College launched on October first and has 450 students enrolled, but just 38 who are pursuing certificates in medical coding, IT or cybersecurity. Its goal is to help working adults get flexible, low-cost job training.

CFT Community College Council president Jim Mahler says the funding imbalance in favor of Calbright is stark.

"If you look at the funding per full time equivalent student at Calbright," says Mahler, "they're being funded at the rate of 1,000 times what the rest of our students are getting funded at our traditional community colleges."

Carlos Turner Cortez is president of San Diego Continuing Education, part of the San Diego Community College District, which is launching its own online education program.

"The cost of launching ICOM Academy was $500,000 - less than 1% of the investment put in Calbright," says Cortez. "We could do a lot more to support student success by reinvesting that funding in existing districts that are aiming to expand distance-education opportunities."

Calbright has no full-time faculty and has been criticized for awarding a no-bid executive-recruitment contract to a friend of the former college president.

Disclosure: California Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Early Childhood Education, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020