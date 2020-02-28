Report: Arkansas Has More Abortion Restrictions Than Almost Any Other State

Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for the number of abortion restrictions it has passed since 1973, according to a new report by the Guttmacher Institute. (Adobe Stock)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas has passed 57 abortion restrictions since 1973, more than any other state in the U.S. except for Louisiana, Indiana and Oklahoma, according to a new Guttmacher Institute report.



Guttmacher's senior state issues manager Elizabeth Nash says most abortion restrictions were passed recently.



"Not too many restrictions were adopted in the '70s, '80s or '90s in Arkansas," says Nash. "The large share of restrictions have really been enacted in the past decade - including in 2019."



She adds that while some of the state's restrictions have been struck down in court, the increasing red tape impacts women in many ways, from making it harder to travel to receive an abortion to financially burdening providers so they are forced to shut their doors.



According to the latest data, 97% of Arkansas's counties had no clinics that provided abortions.



Nash says that in addition to barriers such as waiting periods and counseling, abortion restrictions are being placed on health plans.



"(Affordable Care Act) marketplace plans can only provide coverage for abortion in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest," says Nash.



Earlier this week Senate Democrats struck down two bills that sought to ban abortions after 20 weeks and impose criminal penalties for abortion providers who didn't follow certain procedures.



