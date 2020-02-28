AARP Survey: Most CT Adults Unsure How Census Will Contact Them

The U.S. Census Bureau only will invite people to participate in the 2020 census questionnaire via mail in mid-March. (USDAgov/Creative Commons)

HARTFORD, Conn. - AARP recently conducted a survey about impostor scams in part to gauge adults' vulnerabilities ahead of the census - and in Connecticut, the findings are worrisome. Forty-five percent of Connecticut adults who responded to the survey said they had been targeted by an impostor scam.



The survey is part of a larger AARP study on such scams, particularly because impostors often may claim to represent the census this year.



Mike Humes is associate state director of AARP Connecticut. He shares the most important results from the Connecticut survey.



"Seventy-one percent of the adults in Connecticut that responded to the survey, either they incorrectly think or are unsure whether they'll receive an email link with the 2020 census questionnaire from the Census Bureau - which is not true," says Humes.



The census only will ask people to participate through U.S. mail. But this year, for the first time, people can fill out the census online - part of why AARP found so much confusion.



Humes reveals another misconception about the census among Connecticut survey participants.



"More than two in five - it's 43% of the people in Connecticut - incorrectly think or are unsure of whether the census questionnaire is going to ask for their Social Security number," says Humes. "And in fact, the census questionnaire will not ask for your Social Security number, so you don't have to provide that."



Again, under no circumstances will you need to give your Social Security number as part of the census - or any other sensitive information. Connecticut residents can expect to receive invitations to participate in the census by mid-March.