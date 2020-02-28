 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 28 2020 


Coronavirus updates from coast to coast; and safety-net programs face deep cuts by Trump administration.

2020Talks - February 28, 2020 


Tomorrow are the South Carolina primaries, and former VP Joe Biden leads in the poll, followed by winner of the first three contests, Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer. Some Republican South Carolinians may vote for Sanders because they want closed primaries.

AARP Survey: Most CT Adults Unsure How Census Will Contact Them

The U.S. Census Bureau only will invite people to participate in the 2020 census questionnaire via mail in mid-March. (USDAgov/Creative Commons)
The U.S. Census Bureau only will invite people to participate in the 2020 census questionnaire via mail in mid-March. (USDAgov/Creative Commons)
February 28, 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. - AARP recently conducted a survey about impostor scams in part to gauge adults' vulnerabilities ahead of the census - and in Connecticut, the findings are worrisome. Forty-five percent of Connecticut adults who responded to the survey said they had been targeted by an impostor scam.

The survey is part of a larger AARP study on such scams, particularly because impostors often may claim to represent the census this year.

Mike Humes is associate state director of AARP Connecticut. He shares the most important results from the Connecticut survey.

"Seventy-one percent of the adults in Connecticut that responded to the survey, either they incorrectly think or are unsure whether they'll receive an email link with the 2020 census questionnaire from the Census Bureau - which is not true," says Humes.

The census only will ask people to participate through U.S. mail. But this year, for the first time, people can fill out the census online - part of why AARP found so much confusion.

Humes reveals another misconception about the census among Connecticut survey participants.

"More than two in five - it's 43% of the people in Connecticut - incorrectly think or are unsure of whether the census questionnaire is going to ask for their Social Security number," says Humes. "And in fact, the census questionnaire will not ask for your Social Security number, so you don't have to provide that."

Again, under no circumstances will you need to give your Social Security number as part of the census - or any other sensitive information. Connecticut residents can expect to receive invitations to participate in the census by mid-March.

Disclosure: AARP Connecticut contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020