 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2020 


Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg bows out; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren faces a key test in her home state.

2020Talks - March 2, 2020 


Former VP Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary, by a wide margin. Businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out, ahead of Super Tuesday. And candidates joined marchers in Selma, AL to commemorate 55 years since police violently stopped voting rights demonstrators from crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Retired Teachers, Police, Other Public Workers Could See Pension Bump

Wyoming's retired firefighters, teachers and other public sector workers have lost an estimated 21% of their spending power since the last pension inflation adjustment in 2008. (Pixabay)
Wyoming's retired firefighters, teachers and other public sector workers have lost an estimated 21% of their spending power since the last pension inflation adjustment in 2008. (Pixabay)
March 2, 2020

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The cost of health care, groceries and housing has increased dramatically since 2008, the last time Wyoming's retired public employees saw an inflation adjustment in their monthly pension checks, and many are having trouble keeping up.

Last week, Wyoming lawmakers passed House Bill 112 to give the state's former teachers, police, firefighters and other public workers some relief.

Anastasia Marchese, a coordinator with the Wyoming Coalition for a Healthy Retirement, hopes the Senate follows suit.

"Retired public employees across the state are in dire need of an inflation adjustment this year," she states. "It's been over 12 years since the last inflation adjustment. The cost of health care alone has put a major strain on our retirees."

HB 112 would provide an inflation adjustment in 2020 depending on how long a retiree has been retired, and also would fund a study on the lost spending power of retirees in the state.

Some lawmakers express concern about bumping up pension checks given the state's tight budget restraints and ongoing challenges facing the oil and gas industry.

Pension benefits in Wyoming created more than $790 million in economic output in 2016, according to the National Institute on Retirement Security, and supported 5,100 jobs.

Wayne Schatz, executive director of Wyoming Retired Education Personnel, says helping retirees who dedicated their entire career to serving their communities also will help local and state economies.

"Every penny that is given to these people becomes critical because Wyoming retirees do support their local communities," he points out. "They support the jobs that are there."

Wyoming's public sector retirees have lost an estimated 21% of their spending power since the last inflation adjustment, according to the Wyoming Cost of Living Index.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020