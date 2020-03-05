 
North Carolina Identifies First Case of COVID-19

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States so far. (Adobe Stock)
March 4, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Wake County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19. The test results, conducted by a state lab, soon will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, health director and chief medical officer at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said this is the first identified case of COVID-19 in the state.

"This is a person who had been out in Washington state at the long-term care facility that has a known outbreak, and we think that was the source of the exposure," she said. "That was one of the reasons that we tested this individual."

Tilson said washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with hot, soapy water, not touching your face and staying at home if you feel sick are among the most effective ways to prevent the spread of any virus, including the flu.

The department isn't releasing any additional information about the individual, and Tilson stressed that this appears to be an isolated case.

"But I do want to emphasize that this person is at home and is doing well," she said.

Tilson said health department officials are working to identify anyone who might have come into close contact with the infected person, to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread of the virus. Anyone with questions or concerns can call the COVID-19 helpline toll-free at 1-866-462-3821.

More information is online at governor.nc.gov.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
