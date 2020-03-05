Experts Weigh In: Why Did Biden Win Maine?

Former Vice President Joe Biden didn't even campaign in Maine, yet narrowly won the state in the Democratic presidential primary on Super Tuesday. (JoeBiden.com)

ORONO, Maine -- Maine was the closest race of the Democratic Party presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, with former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly beating Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in a surprising victory.



Until Monday, Sanders was heavily projected to win the state, which he won against Hillary Clinton in 2016.



Professor Sandy Maisel at Colby College says one big change is that Maine switched from being a caucus state in 2016 to a primary state this year.



"We know in caucuses the most active, most concerned, most ideological people are who turn out to vote," he points out. "It should surprise nobody that a candidate like Sen. Sanders would do better in caucuses than he would do in primary states."



In caucuses, party voters meet and make their case for their preferred candidate, and vote at the end of the meeting. In primaries, people simply cast ballots. So, since more moderates likely voted in the Maine primary on Tuesday, Maisel thinks this gave Biden a boost.



University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer notes that Democratic voters in Maine and across the country unified around the need to beat President Donald Trump. Brewer also thinks voters banded together for another reason.



"For a vast majority of Democrats, they wanted an alternative besides Bernie, and we saw an overwhelming movement of non-Bernie Democrats towards Joe Biden," he points out.



Maisel maintains three factors tend to influence elections: a campaign's organization, paid media or advertising, and what he calls "earned media," or news that goes a candidate's way.



In Biden's case, his strong performance in South Carolina and endorsements from former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar created an unprecedented level of earned media.



"The takeaway that I get from the whole Super Tuesday is the power of earned media," Maisel states. "He had no organization on the ground, and he hadn't campaigned extensively in any of the Super Tuesday states, hadn't been in Maine at all. There's no other explanation."



Biden narrowly won Maine by about one percentage point over Sanders, with around 34% of the vote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts came in third with close to 16%.