"State of the Child" Honors CA Leaders’ Commitment to Kids' Well-Being

California is home to 9 million children, half of whom have at least one immigrant parent. (ULKare/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES - California is taking action on multiple fronts to combat Trump administration policies that the state sees as harmful to children, according to State Attorney General Xavier Becerra.



Becerra was among those honored yesterday at the "State of the Child" 2020 event. Mayra Alvarez, president of The Children's Partnership, notes that California's AG has launched multiple lawsuits to protect access to healthcare and public benefits.



"That really demonstrates California's leadership, in upholding our values of diversity and family and community that make sure we put our children front and center," says Alvarez.



Becerra condemned the administration's new "public charge" rule for sowing confusion among immigrant families - leading many to needlessly withdraw from programs that benefit their U.S.-born children.



He also criticized attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, which eventually were nixed by the courts.



The event also honored Gianinna Perez, Gov. Gavin Newsom's senior adviser on early childhood. Alvarez praises Newsom's decision to create a new agency dedicated to young children.



"A new Department of Early Childhood Development would really bring education and health together to really take a comprehensive whole child, whole family approach," says Alvarez.



This year's State of the Child event commemorates the 25th anniversary of founding of The Children's Partnership, a nonprofit that has successfully pushed for extra funding in the new state budget for early education and supportive home visits for new mothers.