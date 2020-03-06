 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 6, 2020 


Sen. Elizabeth Warren exits the race for the White House; and California combats Trump policies that impact children.

2020Talks - March 6, 2020 


Senator Elizabeth Warren drops her bid for the nomination. Some folks in states that vote next Tuesday already voted by mail-in absentee -- and some for Warren -- but Michigan gives their voters the option to "spoil" a ballot, have it destroyed and replaced by their local clerk's office.

Still Waiting: Backers of a State ERA for MN Renew Their Push

Supporters of Equal Rights Amendments say they can level the field for women, but can also be helpful for men in a variety of ways, including parental rights. (Mike Moen/PNS)
Supporters of Equal Rights Amendments say they can level the field for women, but can also be helpful for men in a variety of ways, including parental rights. (Mike Moen/PNS)
March 6, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesotans advocating for an Equal Rights Amendment say they're encouraged by progress made at the national level earlier this year -- but that isn't stopping their state-level efforts.

The federal amendment, which would prohibits discrimination based on sex, reached a milestone when Virginia became the last state needed to ratify the proposal. Legal challenges are expected before that amendment becomes final.

Meanwhile, Patty McDonald, webmaster with ERA Minnesota, says state protections are needed too, especially if the national effort falls through.

"I look at it as, you know, what if something happens? I don't know," says McDonald. "It's always good to have your state legally, in our own Constitution, supporting women."

McDonald and her group were at the State Capitol yesterday for their annual rally to get a state amendment adopted. The event is usually scheduled around International Women's Day, which is this weekend.

A bill calling for a state ERA cleared the Minnesota House last year, but remains hung up in the Senate.

Suzann Willhite, vice president of ERA Minnesota, points out that Minnesota was one of the earlier states to endorse the federal amendment. That was in 1973 -- and she says they're still waiting for it to be added.

"Twenty-five other states passed state constitution equality amendments of one kind or another, and Minnesota did not," says Willhite.

State lawmakers who have raised questions about the amendment say because it includes the word "gender," it could open the door to debates -- for instance, about transgender individuals using facilities designated for the opposite sex. They also claim it could be used to expand abortion rights.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020