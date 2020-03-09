Campaign Aims to Protect 30% of Nature by 2030

Protecting 30% of nature by 2030 will require preserving green spaces in urban areas. (Wesley Fryer/Flickr)

MISSOULA, Mont. -- To combat the extinction and climate crises, the United Nations has proposed governments protect 30% of land and water by 2030.



Montanans are taking the first step toward doing that on Tuesday.



The Sierra Club's Montana chapter is holding a meeting in Missoula to identify lands for preservation, including big, wild areas down and abandoned urban lots.



"We're hoping to get an idea of what places in Montana people feel especially passionate about protecting and figuring out what kinds of projects we could potentially organize to protect those places," says Claire Carlson, an intern with the group and environmental studies graduate student at the University of Montana.



The meeting is at the Missoula Public Library at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Carlson says this is part of a nationwide effort to protect 30 percent of nature by 2030, and the Sierra Club has plans for more meetings across Montana.



Carlson says the Sierra Club is known for advocating for large wilderness areas, but just as impactful to this campaign is protecting green spaces in urban areas.



"To cultivate this connection with the environment, you don't have to go out into these roadless areas," she states. "You can do it from your backyard. So it's a really key part of this movement."



The U.N. "30 by '30" proposal will be taken up at a biodiversity summit in China in October. According to a report from the organization last year, up to 1 million land and marine animals could go extinct if current trends continue.