MN Health Consultant Encourages Neighborhood Preparation for Coronavirus

The Minnesota Department of Health has already requested $25 million in state funding to help prevent coronavirus spread in the state. (Adobe Stock)

DULUTH, Minn. -- Minnesota health officials say they're working to contain the spread of coronavirus after the state announced its first case last week. But one local health-care consultant says neighborhoods need to band together as well.



Dan Billings, chief innovation officer at Pathway Health, said in the part of Duluth where he lives, he's trying to organize with his neighbors to determine who has experience to help each other should the hospital systems become overwhelmed.



"If there's less chaos in the community, in the neighborhood, there's going to be less chaos for my own home," Billings said.



He said it isn't only about caring for neighbors who would become infected, but also assisting anyone who might break a leg, or have another health issue that would be secondary in a pandemic. His plan has received vocal support from St. Louis County Health officials.



Like public health officials, Billings said being prepared isn't about raising any fear or panic. He said it's about making sure residents who live around you have someone they can rely on in a worst-case scenario.



"A majority will have to recover in their home once we get to that point where the health system has all their beds full," he said.



Meanwhile, the state has said the person infected with coronavirus had minimal contact with others before seeking medical treatment. The Health Department has set up a hotline for anyone who has questions about the virus. That number is 651-201-3920. Information and updates on the virus from the Minnesota Department of Health are available at health.state.mn.us.