 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 9, 2020 


Coronavirus updates from across the nation; and the effects of 'dark money' in Ohio's coal and nuclear bailout.

2020Talks - March 9, 2020 


Tomorrow's the Michigan primary, and both former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have scored some big endorsements. Plus, one attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference -- also attended by President Trump and other White House officials -- has now tested positive for the coronavirus.

MI Rx Task Force Rolls Up Its Sleeves

The average cost of prescription drugs increased nearly 60% between 2012 and 2017. (AdobeStock)
The average cost of prescription drugs increased nearly 60% between 2012 and 2017. (AdobeStock)
March 9, 2020

LANSING, Mich. -- High costs are preventing nearly 1 in 3 Michigan adults from taking needed medication. However, solutions to help bring down the price of prescription medication could be around the corner.

The new Prescription Drug Task Force established by Gov. Whitmer is starting its investigation into the scope and cause of the rising cost of prescription drugs. Manager of Advocacy with AARP Michigan Lisa Dedden Cooper said with no action on pricing at the federal level, this is Michigan's best chance to find solutions.

"We're very much looking forward to them having the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and come up with some practical solutions," Cooper said. "Other states have found paths forward to make changes to lower prescription drug prices. We can do it too in Michigan."

The average cost of prescription drugs rose by about 60% between 2012 and 2017, while income increased only 11%. The task force will present its recommendations to the governor by mid-August.

Cooper said state lawmakers also are currently considering several prescription drug reform measures that would allow for wholesale importing of medications from Canada or other countries, as well as strengthening consumer protections and improving transparency.

"Through increasing transparency we can shine a light on how drug companies are setting their prices," she said. "Patients deserve to know how much taxpayer-funded research went into developing a drug, how much the manufacturer spent on advertising compared to research and development."

It's estimated that marketing and advertising accounts for 30% of drug costs, compared to 17% for research and development. And Cooper said other bills would specifically help with the skyrocketing cost of insulin, which nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.

"This is with a drug that not only do people rely on for life and death, but also it is a drug that really hasn't been a product of new 'R and D' in many years," she said.

The bipartisan Prescription Drug Task Force includes five state lawmakers, as well as directors of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Insurance and Financial Services, and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Disclosure: AARP Michigan contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020