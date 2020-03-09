 
OR Workshops to Focus on Finances of Women as They Age

Women face more challenges to saving money for retirement than men do. (fizkes/Adobe Stock)
Women face more challenges to saving money for retirement than men do. (fizkes/Adobe Stock)
March 9, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. - As they age, women often face greater financial risks than men.

That's why AARP Oregon is holding workshops for women across the state on how to reach their financial goals.

The workshops explore the key components to retirement security, including Social Security, personal savings and retirement benefits.

Ruby Haughton-Pitts, state director of AARP Oregon, says women face a number of challenges to saving, noting that they are more likely than men to quit their jobs and become caregivers for family members.

"Quite frankly, women don't make as much money as men, unfortunately," she states. "It's getting better, but we're still not there yet.

"And so it's very important for women to get focused on this and not to lag behind, not to fall behind in their savings and planning."

Haughton-Pitts adds that women also live longer than men.

To kick off the workshops, AARP Oregon on Tuesday is holding a town hall meeting over the telephone that will include Oregon economist John Mitchell, who will speak about the effect the coronavirus is having on the economy.

Haughton-Pitts says attendees shouldn't expect speakers to offer easy fixes.

"This is more of an educational tool for women to kind of set the footing for successful investing and to learn a little bit more about how to care for themselves financially as they age," she explains.

The Women and Money workshop will be in Tigard on Wednesday and Salem on Thursday. After that, it will be in Eugene, Medford and Portland through the end of March and beginning of April.

While the workshops are geared toward women, Haughton-Pitts notes men also are welcome to join.

Disclosure: AARP Oregon contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
